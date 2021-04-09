Kalispell man arrested after high-speed chase and crash

KALISPELL — Kenneth Martin Chandler of Kalispell is in jail after a chase involving law enforcement officers in the Evergreen area.

Flathead County Sheriff Brian Heino says that at approximately 6:50 p.m. on Wednesday deputies located a vehicle in Evergreen that had been reported to be driven by 41-year-old Chandler, who was man wanted by law enforcement.

Sheriff Heino said, ”Chandler’s apprehension had been one of the Sheriff’s Office’s objectives for quite some time.”

credit: Montana Danford

Deputies tried to stop the vehicle on Willow Glen Drive near Concord Lane but the driver refused to pull over. A high-speed chase began and continued south on Willow Glen to Kelley Road where the suspect vehicle struck another southbound vehicle, causing extensive damage to both cars, according to Sheriff Heino.

Chandler ran from the crash and was later taken into custody following a brief chase. A passenger in Chandler’s vehicle was taken to Kalispell Regional Medical Center by ambulance for minor injuries. The driver of the other vehicle was not injured.

Chandler is booked in the Flathead County Detention Center on outstanding warrants and additional charges stemming from the chase, according to Sheriff Heino. The Sheriff’s Office is continuing to investigate the incident.

