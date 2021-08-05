Kalispell man arrested after standoff with law enforcement

KALISPELL — Kasmir Ray Spilis has been arrested following a Wednesday standoff with law enforcement officers in Kalispell that lasted for several hours.

The incident began at about 4:45 p.m. when the Flathead County Sheriff’s Office responded to a trespassing complaint on the 1800 block of Stag Lane.

Flathead County Sheriff Brian Heino says the reporting party said a male family member had broken into the home and was refusing to leave.

Deputies responded to the scene and talked with the man, later identified as 28-year old Spilis.

Spilis refused to leave the property and barricaded himself inside the home and had access to firearms, according to Sheriff Heino.

Kasmir Ray Spilis

Deputies attempted to talk with Spills but “but he escalated his behavior and threatened to shoot at law enforcement,” a news release states.

The Flathead Regional SWAT team responded to the scene and Spills was safely taken into custody at approximately 9 p.m.

Spilis is being held in the Flathead County jail on pending charges of aon a peace officer, burglary, criminal mischief, and probation violation.

There were no reported injuries.

