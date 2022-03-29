Kalispell man sentenced for trafficking heroin

GREAT FALLS — Joseph Daniel Fox of Kalispell, who admitted to trafficking heroin and to illegal possession a firearm and ammunition, was sentenced in federal court in Missoula on Tuesday, March 29, 2022.

Fox, 29 years old, pleaded guilty in December 2021 to possession with intent to distribute heroin and to prohibited person in possession of firearms and ammunition.

Prosecutors had alleged that the Flathead County Sheriff’s Office had several cases involving Fox in which information indicated he was distributing drugs in the Flathead Valley and possessed firearms.

Law enforcement officers learned that several sources had bought heroin from Fox in 2019 and 2020. A search warrant executed on Fox’s Facebook account provided numerous messages where Fox offered heroin for sale and discussed prices.

In February 2019, a search warrant was executed on Fox’s residence as part of a burglary investigation.

Officers found marijuana, a digital scale, two firearms, methamphetamine, and jewel baggies.

Fox admitted to using marijuana and to possessing the guns and meth in his residence.

U.S. District Judge Dana L. Christensen presided and sentenced Fox to five years in prison, followed by five years of supervised release, U.S. Attorney Leif M. Johnson said in a news release.



