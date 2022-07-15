Lame Deer man sentenced for deadly stabbing in Crow Agency

A Lame Deer man who admitted to fatally stabbing another man during an argument at a convenience store on the Crow Indian Reservation was sentenced in federal court in Billings on Friday, July 15, 2022.

James Posey Fisher Sr., 36 years old, pleaded guilty in February to voluntary manslaughter.

Federal prosecutors alleged that on June 28, 2020, at the Teepee Station convenience store in Crow Agency, Fisher stabbed 34-year-old Dane Fisher in the chest. Dane died before reaching the hospital.

James and Dane were with other people and were reportedly drinking heavily. At some point, James and Dane began arguing in a car that James was driving and continued the argument when they got out at the convenience store.

The argument then turned physical. Witnesses thought it was only a fist fight until Dane Fisher backed up suddenly, ran a short distance, and then collapsed.

Witnesses realized Dane had been stabbed because he was bleeding. James jumped back into the car and drove away.

U.S. District Judge Susan Watters sentenced James to five years in prison followed by three years of supervised release.

She ordered the sentence to run consecutive to pending state cases in Yellowstone and Big Horn counties, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office.



