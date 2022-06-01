Watch
Lincoln County death is being investigated as a homicide

MISSOULA — The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office has begun a homicide investigation after a body was found near Eureka.

Emergency dispatchers received a report shortly before 6:30 a.m. on Tuesday, May 31, 2022, that a body had been found in the area of Thirsty Lake Road several miles southwest of Eureka.

Lincoln County Sheriff Darren Short says deputies arrived at the scene and found a male who had been shot several times.

The identity of the male has not been released at this point.

Law enforcement is continuing to work on identifying a suspect or suspects in connection with the death.

No additional information is being released at this time. We will update you if we get more information.

