Lincoln County death is being investigated as a homicide

MISSOULA — The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office has begun a homicide investigation after a body was found near Eureka.
Emergency dispatchers received a report shortly before 6:30 a.m. on Tuesday, May 31, 2022, that a body had been found in the area of Thirsty Lake Road several miles southwest of Eureka.
Lincoln County Sheriff Darren Short says deputies arrived at the scene and found a male who had been shot several times.
The identity of the male has not been released at this point.
Law enforcement is continuing to work on identifying a suspect or suspects in connection with the death.
No additional information is being released at this time. We will update you if we get more information.
