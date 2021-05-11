Lockwood school trustee arrested on sex crime charges

JOSEPH LEONARD BORGSTROM, a Lockwood school board trustee — Joseph Leonard Borgstrom, a Lockwood school board trustee, is in jail in Yellowstone County, charged with felony rape and sexual assault.

According to the Yellowstone County Detention Center inmate roster, Borgstom was booked into jail on Friday, May 7.

Lockwood Schools Superintendent Tobin Novasio confirmed that Borgstrom was a trustee of the school board up until recently.

Borgstrom notified Lockwood schools on Friday that he was resigning from his position as a school board trustee, a position he’s held for seven years, according to Novasio.

Court documents state an investigation revealed that Borgstrom allegedly sexually assaulted a 12-year-old girl. The victim was taken to Billings Clinic for a medical evaluation.

Prosecutors allege Borgstrom penetrated the young girl with a sex toy that was found by detectives in a locked gun safe in Borgstrom’s home after a search warrant was obtained.

Borgstrom, 61 years old, faces felony charges of sexual intercourse without consent and sexual assault.

Novasio said Monday that school board trustees are elected, and because of that, background checks are not conducted on them. There is no word at this point on whether Borgstrom has a criminal history.

Novasio also pointed out that while trustees do make decisions on policy and staffing, they do not have more access to students.

He says the district plans to work with the Montana School Association on an audit and review to make sure there are set policies in place to ensure safety for students.

“We know that parents are entrusting us with the most precious thing, and we take that seriously,” he said.

Borgstrom is set to make an appearance in Yellowstone County District Court on Tuesday.