NewsCrime and Courts

Man accused of trying to kidnap a child at Montana fair makes court appearance

Robert Price has been charged with attempted kidnapping of a child
Posted at 5:27 PM, Aug 15, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-15 19:40:14-04

MISSOULA — A judge in Missoula set bail at $100,000 on Monday, August 15, 2022, for Robert Price, who has been charged with the attempted kidnapping of a child at the Western Montana Fair.

The attempted kidnapping happened on Friday, August 12, 2022, when the child’s father stepped back to take a photograph of the child enjoying a fair activity.

Price is accused of picking up and running away away with the child. Price was chased and set the child down. The child was not hurt.

Price has been charged with felony attempted kidnapping and felony assault on a minor.

Police said prior to the attempted kidnapping, law enforcement officers had been alerted to unsettling behavior displayed by Price at the fair and had a description of him.

On Wednesday, August 10 - two days before the attempted kidnapping - police arrested Price on charges of assault with a weapon, animal cruelty, and additional charges. Price was released on his own recognizance. Subsequently, Price went to the Western Montana Fair where the attempted kidnapping took place.

