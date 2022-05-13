Watch
Man arrested on suspicion of DUI and causing Billings pileup

Posted at 8:32 AM, May 13, 2022
A man was arrested Thursday on suspicion of driving drunk and causing a five-vehicle pileup Wednesday night on the King Avenue West overpass.

Kelly Camp, 54, faces a possible charge of driving under the influence and three possible counts of criminal endangerment, Billings police said in a tweet.

The crash occurred around 6:10 p.m. Wednesday night when Camp allegedly jumped a lane on the King Avenue West/ Mullowney Lane overpass and struck another vehicle, according to police.

Camp and the driver of one other vehicle were taken to the hospital, but the degree of their injuries was not released.

After he was treated, Camp was booked into the Yellowstone County jail.

Kelly Camp

