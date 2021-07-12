Man arrested at Bozeman airport for alleged sex assault of minor aboard a plane

GREAT FALLS — Vincent Harry Kopacek was arrested on Sunday evening (July 11) with the assistance of the Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office and the Bozeman Yellowstone International Public Safety Office.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation said in a news release that Kopacek, of Fredericksburg, Texas, was arrested on one federal count each of attempted sexual abuse of a minor, abusive sexual contact, and assault within maritime and territorial jurisdiction.

Officers detained Kopacek as he checked in for his flight departing the airport in Bozeman.

The FBI says that on July 8, Kopacek was seated behind a 15-year-old girl on a flight from Austin, Texas to Bozeman.

According to the criminal complaint and court documents, Kopacek inappropriately touched the minor female before and during the flight.

The victim documented the alleged abuse with her cell phone.

After departing the airport, the victim reported the alleged contact to her family, who alerted authorities.

Kopacek, 76 years old, made his initial appearance on Monday in U.S. District Court in Missoula.

We will update you if we get more information.