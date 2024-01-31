Man charged for hit-and-run that injured Butte teen

BUTTE — A Butte man who allegedly hit a 14-year-old boy with his vehicle and left the scene on January 26 was arraigned in Silver Bow County Justice Court on Tuesday, January 30, 2024.

William Sirucek, 63 years old, has been charged with felony driving under the influence of alcohol, his fourth DUI.

Sirucek also faces a felony charge of negligent vehicular assault for striking the high school student with his vehicle while under the influence of alcohol.

Appearing at the hearing via Zoom, Sirucek asked for a bond reduction, stating that his last DUI offense took place in 2008, but County Attorney Ann Shea objected to the request.

"We're not just talking DUI four. We're talking negligent vehicular assault and we're lucky that there wasn't an individual more seriously injured," says Shea.

Shea also said the state is potentially looking at additional criminal endangerment charges that may be filed when the case is transferred to District Court.

Butte Sheriff Ed Lester said in a statement that after the Butte High School student was hit by the vehicle on the 400 block of South Main Street, the alleged driver was apprehended after an eyewitness followed the vehicle to a Walgreens on Harrison Avenue.

The child was taken to the hospital and Sheriff Lester said the boy was conscious and alert.

Sirucek’s bail was set at $100,000 and a preliminary hearing is scheduled for February 29.

