Man jailed after chase ends in Whitefish

WHITEFISH — Christopher Lakey is in jail after leading law enforcement officers on a chase in Flathead County on Tuesday.

Interim Whitefish Police Chief Bridger Kelch says the incident began at about 9 p.m. on Tuesday when deputies from the Flathead County Sheriff’s Office attempted to arrest a wanted man - identified as Lakey - during a traffic stop on Half Moon Road.

Lakey drove away from the officers and eventually entered Whitefish on Edgewood Place.

He stopped on Wisconsin Avenue when his vehicle was disabled after hitting spike strips, and then got out of the vehicle and began running.

Kelch says a search was then initiated in a nearby residential area.

Lakey was found and taken into custody on Wednesday morning after police received a report of a suspicious person from a residence in the area, according to Kelch.

Lakey is now being held in the Flathead County Detention Center pending charges in connection with the incident.

The Whitefish Police Department, the Flathead County Sherriff’s Office, the Montana Highway Patrol, the Northwest Regional SWAT team, and Two Bear Air were all involved in the search for Lakey.