Man shot dead in Belgrade, suspect in custody

BOZEMAN — A man is dead after after being shot several times in Belgrade on Friday, April 19, 2024, according to the Belgrade Police Department.

A Gallatin County media release says that at about 11:38 p.m., police officers were dispatched to the 800 Block of Mantle Drive in Belgrade due to an open 911 line.

At the scene, officers found a man with numerous gunshot wounds. He was taken to Bozeman Deaconess Regional Medical Center, where he died from his injuries.

The news release says a man has been taken into custody, and detectives are investigating the incident. Any witnesses are asked to contact the Belgrade Police Department Detective Division at 406-388-4262.



The victim's identity is being withheld at this time, pending notification of next of kin. The release said there is no danger to the community from the apparent isolated incident.

The Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office, Central Valley Fire District, and the Bozeman Police Department all provided assistance.

No other details have been released at this point. We will update you when we get more information.