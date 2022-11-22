Montanan sentenced for actions during January 2021 Capitol breach

WASHINGTON – Joshua Calvin Hughes of Montana, who was charged along with his brother Jerod Wayne Hughes, was sentenced in the District of Columbia on November 22, 2022, to a prison term for his actions during the breach of the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021.

The breach disrupted a joint session of the U.S. Congress convened to ascertain and count the electoral votes related to the Presidential election.

The US Department of Justice said in a news release that Joshua, 39 years old, was sentenced to 38 months in prison.

Jerod, 37, is scheduled to be sentenced on January 6, 2023. The brothers, both of East Helena, , pleaded guilty on August 25, 2022, to obstruction of an official proceeding.

Court documents state that on January 6, 2021, the brothers attended a rally near the Ellipse. They then walked toward the U.S. Capitol, where they illegally entered the Capitol grounds. They joined a group of rioters on the northern set of stairs on the west side of the Capitol Building. They were part of the crowd that pushed past a line of law enforcement officers at the top of the staircase, forcing the officers to retreat. Both men entered the Capitol Building at approximately 2:13 p.m. through a window next to the Senate Wing Door that had been shattered by other rioters. Joshua and Jerod Hughes were among the first rioters to enter the Capitol.

Once in the building, Jerod Hughes joined another rioter in trying to kick open the Senate Wing door. The brothers kept moving, following other rioters who were chasing Capitol Police officer Eugene Goodman into the Ohio Clock Corridor. During a stand-off there, Jerod Hughes screamed and made aggressive gestures towards the officers. They then moved towards and entered the Senate Gallery. By approximately 2:48 p.m., they entered the Senate Chamber, among the first rioters there. They walked among the senators’ desks for approximately two minutes and then left the Capitol Building.

Both men were arrested on February 1, 2021, in Montana.

Following Joshua's prison term, he will be placed on three years of supervised release. He also must pay $2,000 in restitution.

As part of his plea agreement, Jerod Hughes has also agreed to pay $2,000 in restitution.

This case was prosecuted by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia and the Department of Justice National Security Division’s Counterterrorism Section.

The case was investigated by the FBI’s Salt Lake City Field Office and its Helena, Montana, Resident Agency, and the FBI’s Washington Field Office, which identified Joshua Hughes as #42 on its seeking information photos, as well as the Metropolitan Police Department.

In the 22 months since January 6, 2021, nearly 900 people have been arrested in nearly all 50 states for crimes related to the breach of the U.S. Capitol, including more than 275 individuals charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement. The investigation continues.