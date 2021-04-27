Murder suspect who died in police standoff identified; alleged accomplice charged

BILLINGS — The woman allegedly involved in the carjacking and killing of a Wyoming man last week has been charged with felony deliberate homicide by accountability in Yellowstone County.

Kristy Lynn Chavez, 31 years old, is scheduled to appear in Yellowstone County Justice Court Tuesday afternoon to face the charges.

According to court documents, Chavez and Michael McClure abducted and assaulted the victim - 33-year-old Dennis Gresham - at the Yellowstone River Campground in Billings.

The two approached Gresham’s van and asked for a cigarette and a ride. Gresham told them no – and an altercation began before the two got into the van equipped with guns.

The altercation continued in the van as Chavez climbed into the driver’s seat to drive away.

Chavez says she heard five gunshots and she told detectives she thought Gresham was dead after she heard the gunshots.

Yellowstone County Detention Center Kristy Lynn Chavez

Billings police have said that after the two stole the van, they led law enforcement on a high-speed chase that ended on 43th Street West in Billings. Chavez ran away from the scene and was later arrested by police.

McClure ran to a residence on Ridgewood Lane South, where he engaged in a nine-hour standoff with police, and ultimately died from a self-inflicted gunshot during a shoot-out with officers.