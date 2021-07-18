One boy hospitalized, one arrested after stabbing in Butte

BUTTE — One boy is in custody and another is hospitalized after a stabbing in Butte on Saturday, according to Butte-Silver Bow Sheriff Ed Lester.

According to a news release, the incident between "two male juveniles" happened near the Butte Civic Center at around 3:30 p.m.

Sheriff Lester said one boy sustained "multiple stab wounds" and was taken by private vehicle to St. James Healthcare. He is reportedly in serious condition.

The suspect left the scene but was later found and arrested.

Several people witnessed the incident and interviews are being conducted.

Sheriff Lester said the investigation is continuing, and anyone with information is asked to call Butte Police at 497-1120.

No further details, including the age and identification of the boys involved or the current condition of the victim, has been released at this point.

We will update you if we get more information.