Suspect arrested after fatal shooting in Hamilton

HAMILTON — (UPDATE) Jamie Michael Conway of Darby has been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting in Hamilton.

Hamilton Police Chief Ryan Oster said in a news release that Conway had been named as a person of interest in the shooting. Conway was found by Hamilton Police and the Ravalli County Sheriff's Office at around 10:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Chief Oster said Conway was interviewed and subsequently arrested on charges of aggravated assault and deliberate homicide.

Conway, 43 years old, is being held in the Ravalli County Detention Center. No other information has been released at this point; we will update you when we get more details.



(1st REPORT) A man died after being shot on Friday in Hamilton.

Around 10 p.m., police officers responded to a report that a man had been shot on North Sixth Street, according to Hamilton Police Chief Ryan Oster.

When they arrived at the scene, officers found the dead man inside a residence. Chief Oster said a preliminary investigation shows several occupants of the residence knew each other, and one of them fatally shot the victim.

The investigation is ongoing and there is no indication of a general public safety risk at this time, according to Chief Oster.

No further details, including the identification of the victim or the others involved in the shooting, have been released yet. We will update you if we get more information.