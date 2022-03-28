Watch
NewsCrime and Courts

Police investigating after a teen was stabbed in Billings

Crime Watch
Posted at 4:28 PM, Mar 28, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-28 18:28:45-04

Lt. Matt Lennick of the Billings Police Department said a 16-year-old boy was stabbed during a "physical altercation" in the parking lot of an apartment complex at 1225 Lake Elmo Drive

Lennick said the boy sustained stab wounds to his arms, and he was taken to a medical facility for treatment.

Lennick said the teen's injuries do not appear to be life-threatening.

As of Monday afternoon, no arrests have been made and the investigation continues.

