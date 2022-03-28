Police investigating after a teen was stabbed in Billings

Lt. Matt Lennick of the Billings Police Department said a 16-year-old boy was stabbed during a "physical altercation" in the parking lot of an apartment complex at 1225 Lake Elmo Drive

Lennick said the boy sustained stab wounds to his arms, and he was taken to a medical facility for treatment.

Lennick said the teen's injuries do not appear to be life-threatening.

As of Monday afternoon, no arrests have been made and the investigation continues.



(1st REPORT) Police are investigating a stabbing early Monday in the Billings Heights.

Police said they responded to a disturbance at 12:41 a.m. in the 1200 block of Lake Elmo Drive where they located found a Billings teen with multiple stab wounds.

The juvenile was taken to a hospital and the investigation is ongoing, police said. No other information was released.



