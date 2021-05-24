Police investigating report of a "brutal assault" of Northern Cheyenne councilwoman

BILLINGS — The Billings Police Department is investigating the reported assault of Northern Cheyenne council member Silver Little Eagle in downtown Billings on May 16.

While the Billings Police Department wouldn’t comment on the specifics of the case, officials did say Monday there is an "active and open" investigation.

Sgt. Shane Winden said Little Eagle, 23 years old, was injured and taken to a Billings hospital for treatment.

The assault is gaining traction on social media because of a GoFundMe account that has raised more than $23,000 as of Monday. According to the GoFundMe account written by the family, Little Eagle was “brutally attacked and left for dead,” suffering severe physical injuries as well as the theft of her vehicle and personal belongings.

The page states it has been organized by Bobbi Limberhand on behalf of Goldstein Little Eagle. An MTN News call to Goldstein on Monday afternoon has not yet been returned.

“Had Councilwoman Little Eagle not been found by a family member, it is very likely she would have died from this violent attack. That speaks to the severity of her injuries,” the donation account page states.

GoFundMe page for Silver Little Eagle

According to Western Native Voice , Little Eagle is the Northern Cheyenne’s youngest council member. She was raised by her grandmother, who also served on the council. According to the article dated January 19, 2021, Little Eagle went to Dartmouth College on a Gates Scholarship.

The family states on the GoFundMe page that the attack was unprovoked and spurred by jealousy and hate, also stating that “An elected leader of the Northern Cheyenne Nation nearly died as a result.”

Back in November 2020, the Northern Cheyenne Tribe made history by electing women for all of its open tribal council seats. Silver Little Eagle was elected to fill the Lame Deer seat.

