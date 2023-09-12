Public Service Commissioner Randy Pinocci arrested after failure to appear on disorderly conduct charge

GREAT FALLS — MTN News has confirmed that Montana Public Service Commissioner Randy Pinocci was arrested on a warrant for failing to appear in court following a disorderly conduct charge in July.

Pinocci was arrested at Home Depot in Great Falls on September 6th and posted a $500 cash bond. During an initial appearance on September 7, Pinocci entered a plea of “Not Guilty” and requested a trial by judge.

The news was first reported by the Helena Independent Record.

Per a complaint obtained by MTN from the Cascade County Justice Court, Pinocci was charged with disorderly conduct on the evening of July 5 “for quarreling, challenging to fight, or fighting, namely by getting in Leo Jimmerson’s face and bumping chests during an argument and yelling.”

Pinocci was scheduled to appear before 10:30 a.m. on July 6, but requested and was granted a 30-day extension.

On August 7, Pinocci submitted another 30-day extension request which was denied by Cascade County Justice of the Peace Eric Bailey.

Bailey then issued a warrant for Pinocci’s arrest for failure to appear at his court hearing.

Pinocci is a second-term Republican commissioner who was elected to the PSC in 2018, and re-elected in 2022. He previously served one term in the Montana House of Representatives, representing House District 19 which included his home of Sun River.

In the PSC, Pinocci represents District 1 which extends from Great Falls to Billings and the entire eastern part of the state. Pinocci previously told MTN he plans to run for Montana's 2nd District House of Representatives seat if Matt Rosendale pursues a senate campaign.

