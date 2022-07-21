Reward offered after explosive devices found in Great Falls

GREAT FALLS — The investigation continues into the discovery of two explosive devices in Great Falls earlier this month .

On July 4th, 2022, several agencies - including the ATF, Great Falls Police Department, and the Malmstrom AFB Explosive Ordnance Disposal unit - responded to the 2000 block of 9th Avenue South to investigate a homeowner’s discovery of two suspected homemade destructive devices, or pipe bombs, in their residential backyard while mowing the lawn.

The federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) is offering a reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of whoever was responsible for the production and placement of the two homemade destructive devices.

The ATF said in a news release on Thursday, July 21, 2022, that the two pipe bombs were made of metal pipe containing nuts, screws, bolts, and other shrapnel. They were wrapped in cellophane with an exposed fuse.

One device was about two-and-a-half-feet long while the second was approximately one foot long. Both were composed of metal pipes about two inches in diameter.

Neither device detonated, and no one was injured. Evacuations and shelter in place orders were in effect until the devices were rendered safe.

The ATF believes the devices may have been placed anytime between mid-June and July 4th.