GREAT FALLS — Reese Russell Riggin was booked into the Spokane County Jail on June 25 after a Cascade County judge issued a warrant tied to allegations that he violated the terms of his suspended sentence, according to Spokane County custody records and Cascade County court documents.

(WATCH: Riggin booked in Spokane after new allegations involving children)

Riggin booked in Spokane after new allegations involving children

Court documents show prosecutors filed a petition on June 23 to revoke Riggin’s suspended sentence. District Court Judge David Grubich signed an order on June 24 directing that an arrest warrant be issued. The warrant set the bond at $150,000.

The petition is based on a report of violation from Tim Hides, Riggin’s probation officer. According to the report, Great Falls police sent a warrant request to the Cascade County Attorney’s Office after receiving reports related to Riggin working at a climbing wall at Meadowlark school, on June 2nd, 2026.

Hides wrote in his report that Riggin was helping remove safety harnesses when several complaints were made that he had touched children inappropriately.

According to the same report, one child said Riggin moved his hand up her side, making her feel unsafe. A second child reported that he brushed his hand from her hip to her sports bra, making her feel uncomfortable and scared.

Hides later wrote that the allegations violated a probation condition requiring Riggin to comply with all laws and conduct himself as a good citizen.

“The circumstances of this violation are of concern,” Hides wrote in the report.

If released, Riggin would be required to follow several conditions, including GPS monitoring, no contact with any alleged victim or potential witness, no association with any child under 18 and staying away from all Great Falls Public Schools property.

Riggin was convicted in 2016 of felony sexual intercourse without consent and sentenced to a 20-year commitment to the Montana Department of Corrections, with 15 years suspended.

Court documents state Riggin began the suspended portion of his sentence in August 2021. The probation officer wrote that Riggin is a Tier II sexual offender, in Montana, and has two prior convictions for sexual offenses.

If the court finds Riggin violated the terms of his suspended sentence, Hides recommends Riggin be placed at Montana State Prison and that previous recommended conditions related to contact with children be imposed.