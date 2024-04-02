Robbery suspect dies after being shot in Ravalli County

(UPDATE: 6:55 p.m.) Hamilton Police Chief Steve Snavely and Ravalli County Sheriff/Coroner Steve Holton have confirmed that the suspect in a robbery at the Riverside Conoco Convenience Store has died after being shot by a police officer.

The initial investigation indicates that the male suspect committed a robbery at the convenience store and left the building.

Store employees called 911 and the Hamilton Police Department responded.

The suspect reportedly threatened the responding officer with a weapon, and the officer shot the suspect.



No officers or citizens were injured during the incident, and responding officers started life-saving procedures on the suspect.

The suspect was taken by ambulance to a hospital where he later died. The name of the suspect has not yet been released.

No other details have been released at this point. We will update you when we get more information.



(FIRST REPORT, 6:28 p.m.) Law enforcement officers are at the scene of a shooting following an attempted robbery at a Hamilton gas station on Monday, April 1, 2024.

Ravalli County Sheriff Steve Holton tells MTN News that Hamilton police responded to the Riverside Conoco gas station shortly before 5:00 p.m. for a report of an attempted armed robbery.

JUSTIZ DARICEK FIRST RESPONSE PHOTOGRAPHY

Holton says the suspect was in his vehicle in the parking lot when Hamilton police arrived.

Holton says the suspect came out of his vehicle and charged at the officer. A police officer shot the suspect.

The suspect was taken to a hospital; the nature and severity of his have not yet been disclosed.

No officers were injured in the shooting

The Montana Department of Criminal Investigation is enroute to Hamilton; the DCI assists with any investigation in which an officer fires a weapon.

We will update you as we get more information.