Search underway for a man accused of shooting at law enforcement

(UPDATE) Several agencies are searching for Jesse Robert Spitzer, who is accused of shooting at law enforcement officers in Idaho on Thursday night in the Lookout Pass area.

Mineral County Sheriff Mike Toth tells MTN News that Spitzer shot at officers at around 10:30 p.m. Thursday.

Spitzer led officers on a vehicle chase to Haugan in Montana; he then abandoned his vehicle and began running.

Officers are searching for Spitzer in the area of the 50,000 Silver Dollar Bar area off I-90.



(1st REPORT) The Montana Department of Transportation (MDT) is reporting there is a "critical incident" taking place on Interstate 90 in Mineral County.

According to MDT, there is "law enforcement activity" on I-90 between mile marker 18 and the Montana/Idaho border.

The warning advises that drivers should not pick up any hitchhikers, and to immediately report any suspicious activity to law enforcement.

Mineral County Sheriff Mike Toth tells MTN News that residents in the area were notified of the incident early Friday morning and signs have been put up to alert drivers.

We will update you when we get more information.