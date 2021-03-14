Several people arrested in Polson after drug investigation

POLSON — The Polson Police Department says a recent drug investigation resulted in the arrest of several people.

On Thursday, officers stopped a car and searched it. It was later determined to be a stolen car from Washington. A news release says officers found methamphetamine, heroin, and drug distribution equipment in the car.

The occupants in the car were Jacob Bessette, who police say already had $45,000 in arrest warrants for criminal possession of dangerous drugs and intent to distribute; Justin Jordan; and John Steele, who had $125,000 in arrest warrants for criminal possession of dangerous drugs and intent to distribute.

On Friday, officers conducted several other related searches, and found other drugs and drug paraphernalia.

During the search of another seized vehicle, Karissa Catha, an occupant of the vehicle, was arrested for possession of methamphetamine, according to police.

Law enforcement also searched two homes on the westside of Polson Friday as part of the investigation.

The following people were taken into custody:



Destiny Joseph was arrested for criminal possession of dangerous drugs (CPDD).

Deidra Joseph was taken into custody for $125,000 of active arrest warrants for CPDD and intent to distribute, but was released due to jail overcrowding.

Shayla Finely was taken into custody for $75,000 of active arrest warrants for CPDD but also released due to jail overcrowding.

Gauge Catha was arrested for obstruction and taken to Tribal Law and Order.

James Burland was arrested for two counts of CPDD and drug paraphernalia.

Jaydon Burke was taken into custody for $50,000 of active arrest warrants for CPDD but was released due to jail overcrowding.

If you have information you would like to share with the Polson Police Department they ask you to please call the non-emergency number at (406) 883-7301, or private message them on Facebook or Instagram.