Sheriff: 1 person shot at MontanaFair

Posted at 8:25 AM, Aug 16, 2022
BILLINGS - A shooting at MontanaFair late Monday night is under investigation.

Yellowstone County Sheriff Mike Linder said a teenage boy or young adult was shot in the leg near the carnival area.

A suspect has not been identified.

Deputies and medical crews arrived at the fairgrounds at about 11:30 p.m., Linder said.

MetraPark General Manager Tim Goodridge was interviewed on Tuesday and said the fairgrounds are safe and credited law enforcement with a quick response to the shooting.

