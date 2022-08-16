Sheriff: 1 person shot at MontanaFair

BILLINGS - A shooting at MontanaFair late Monday night is under investigation.

Yellowstone County Sheriff Mike Linder said a teenage boy or young adult was shot in the leg near the carnival area.

A suspect has not been identified.

Deputies and medical crews arrived at the fairgrounds at about 11:30 p.m., Linder said.

MetraPark General Manager Tim Goodridge was interviewed on Tuesday and said the fairgrounds are safe and credited law enforcement with a quick response to the shooting.



TRENDING ARTICLES



Watch the full interview below: