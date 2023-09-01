Sheriff identifies two bodies found in Boulder home

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office on Thursday released the names of a man and woman who were found dead in a residence on Garden Drive in Boulder on Sunday, August 27, 2023.

The Sheriff's Office said in a news release that the bodies of David Leffler and Ophelia Leffler were found in a "decomposed state" in an upstairs bedroom with a firearm near them.

A medical examiner determined Ophelia's cause of death to be homicide; David' cause of death was determined to be suicide.

Investigators found no signs of struggle or forced entry into the residence.

David or Ophelia were not residents Montana; the Sheriff's Office did not indicate where they were from or when they arrived in Montana.

The Sheriff's Office said the residence was believed to have been abandoned for several years and was recently purchased after the new owner - who discovered the bodies - paid tax liens on the property.

No other details have been released, including how long the bodies may have been there.

We will update you if we get more information.