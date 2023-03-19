Shots fired during reported armed robbery in St. Regis

ST. REGIS - The Mineral County Sheriff's Office is investigating an incident in the area of the St. Regis Travel Center.

The Sheriff's Office posted on social media Saturday, March 18, 2023, that there was a suspected armed robber in St Regis and gunshots had been fired.

Prior to the incident, law enforcement in Idaho was pursuing the suspects for armed robbery.

Residents were advised to stay indoors with their doors locked.

Later on Saturday afternoon, the Mineral County Sheriff's Office reported there was no longer a public risk.

However, people were asked to avoid the St. Regis Tavel Center which the Sheriff's Office described as an "active crime scene."

No other details have been released at this point. We will update you if we get more information.



