Student arrested for 'substantiated' shooting threat in Billings

Photo of Billings Senior High School
Posted at 10:27 AM, Dec 13, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-13 12:28:49-05

A student at Billings Senior High School was arrested on Tuesday, December 13, 2022, after another student reported a threat made on social media.

Billings police said the threat to "shoot up Senior" was "substantiated and the student was arrested, charged with intimidation and remanded to Youth Services."

Police said there are no current threats to schools.

No other details have been released. We will update you if we get more information.

