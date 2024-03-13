Suspect accused of murdering Megan Stedman makes initial court appearance

BOZEMAN — Chris Foiles, accused of murdering his girlfriend Megan Stedman of Bozeman in December 2023, made his initial appearance in Gallatin County Justice Court on Wednesday, March 13, 2024.

Foiles was initially charged with deliberate homicide in Idaho after law enforcement officers found him with Stedman's body in their RV in Idaho Falls on January 12, 2024.



On March 4, Gallatin County Attorney Audrey Cromwell and Prosecuting Attorney Randy Neal of Bonneville County, Idaho, stated that based on further investigation, prosecutors now believe Stedman was murdered in Bozeman before Foiles was found with her body in Idaho Falls.

According to charging documents filed in Gallatin County, Stedman and Foiles were seen entering the Bozeman Walmart on Dececember 14, 2023. After they returned to their RV, Stedman was never seen again.

Foiles allegedly returned to Walmart on December 15 and can be seen in security footage alone, purchasing several items that included cleaning supplies, a hacksaw, duct tape, and 55-gallon contractor bags.

The affidavit says Foiles again went into Walmart on December 16 and purchased more items, including scent killer, bleach, spray paint, and curtains.

MTN News Chris Foiles in Gallatin County court on March 13, 2024

On February 8, Foiles allegedly made a phone call from the Bonneville County jail that was recorded, in which he admitted to killing Stedman in Bozeman.

The affidavit states that Foiles also admitted to killing Stedman's dog, Cali. He now faces a charge of aggravated animal cruelty, along with charges of deliberate homicide, identity theft, tampering with evidence, violating a no-contact order, and obstructing a peace officer.

Foiles was extradited from Idaho to Montana on a $1 million bond, which was left in place in Justice Court on Wednesday. His next court appearance is scheduled for March 29.

Stedman's brother Adrian Mitma created a GoFundMe which states: "Our Sister, Megan Stedman was taken from us tragically. This is a very difficult time. Several people have wanted to help so we decided to open a go fund me page. Every bit counts and is appreciated."

Money raised will be used for funeral expenses and for her two children. Click here if you would like to donate.