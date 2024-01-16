Suspect admits killing Montana woman who had been reported missing

MTN News has obtained arrest records from the Idaho Falls Police Department (IFPD) that reveal Chris Foiles, who was arrested in Idaho Falls on January 12, 2024, admitted to police that he murdered Megan Ashley Stedman, who had been reported missing from the Bozeman/Livingston area in December 2023.

IFPD officers received a report on Friday that a witness spotted the motorhome that Bozeman police had been searching for and identified as being associated with Stedman.

According to the arrest report from IFPD, Montana law enforcement officers provided information to obtain a search warrant and then began driving to Idaho Falls from Bozeman.

In the meantime, IFPD officers set up surveillance on the motorhome.

Foiles came out of the motorhome sometime later, according to the arrest sheet.

When officers made contact with him, Foiles allegedly said, "I am Chris Foiles, I killed my girlfriend, she is in the RV."

When officers searched the motorhome, they found a woman's body with credit cards in the name of Megan Stedman and a tattoo matching the description of one worn by Stedman.

Foiles allegedly waived his Miranda rights during an interview with law enforcement and said the body in the motorhome was Stedman's.

Foiles said the two had arrived in Idaho Falls on or around December 22, 2023 and parked at a Walmart.

The arrest report states that Foiles told officers he stabbed Stedman in the neck during an argument and then "intentionally stabbed Megan in the chest with the intent to kill her."

Foiles allegedly said he could still hear Stedman moving around in the back of the motorhome and then stabbed her several more times until she stopped moving.

Foiles had his initial court appearance in Idaho Falls on Tuesday, and has been charged with first-degree murder.

Stedman's brother Adrian Mitma created a GoFundMe which states: "Our Sister, Megan Stedman was taken from us tragically. This is a very difficult time. Several people have wanted to help so we decided to open a go fund me page. Every bit counts and is appreciated."

Money raised will be used for funeral expenses and for her two children. Click here if you would like to donate.



