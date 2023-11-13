Suspect arrested after a high-speed chase in Flathead County

GREAT FALLS — Micah Winslow of Kalispell was arrested on Sunday, November 12, 2023, after reportedly leading law enforcement officers on a high-speed chase in Flathead County.

The Flathead County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release that officers responded to a report of a man threatening to kill his family and any law enforcement officers that responded to the call.

The suspect - later identified as Winslow - was initially seen near Three Mile Drive in Kalispell. When stopped by deputies, he yelled and drove away, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Montana Highway Patrol troopers and Kalispell police officers joined the chase, which went through Kalispell, Evergreen, Creston, and then back through Kalispell.

Spike strips and “pit” maneuvers were attempted several times during the chase.

Winslow finally abandoned the vehicle on McMannamy Draw several miles northwest of Kalispell, blocking the road near the residence of the threatened family.

Deputies found Winslow and used Tasers to bring him into custody. During the search, a large knife and rifle were confiscated, according to the Sheriff's Office.

There were no reported injuries to any officers or to Winslow.

Winslow, 37 years old, was taken to a hospital for mental evaluation, as he advised his family that he was God and was going to kill them.

Once released from the hospital, he was booked into the Flathead County Detention Center on pending charges of criminal endangerment, intimidation, obstructing a peace officer, resisting arrest, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, and eluding law enforcement.

Charges are pending review by the Flathead County Attorney’s Office.

