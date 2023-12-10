Suspect arrested after driving through a group of people in Billings

BILLINGS — Billings police on Saturday arrested 55-year-old Genevienne Rancuret after they say she deliberately drove through a group of people who were gathered at 6th Avenue North and North 27th Street several times.

The group was on the sidewalk during the incident, police said on social media.

One person was struck and sustained minor injuries.

Offers found Rancuret and she was arrested on pending charges of assault with a weapon, felony criminal mischief, and DUI.

We will update you if we get more information.

