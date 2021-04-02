Watch
NewsCrime and Courts

Actions

Suspect arrested in Billings shooting

items.[0].image.alt
MTN News
Crime Watch
Posted at 12:19 PM, Apr 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-02 14:19:21-04

Billings police said Friday they have arrested a suspect in connection with a shooting on the city's North Side.

Yousef Al-Suwailem, 36 years old, was arrested Thursday afternoon following a brief chase on foot, Lt. Brandon Wooley said in a news release on Friday.

The arrest was made at about 2:45 p.m. in the area of the 100 block of North 24th Street in the same area where the shooting occurred shortly before midnight on Tuesday.

Police said the shooting sent a 37-year-old man to the hospital with injuries that are not life-threatening. His name and condition have not been released.

Al-Suwailem is being held in the Yellowstone County jail on a possible charge of assault with a weapon. He has yet to make an initial court appearance.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Saturday Night at 9:00