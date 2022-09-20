Suspect arrested in connection with fires at Billings church and group living center

BILLINGS - A woman was arrested early Tuesday after police said she set several fires at a downtown Billings church and a nearby dormitory housing nearly 20 people.

Police said on social media the first incident was reported at a church shortly before 5 a.m. in the 100 block of North 33rd Street.

Police did not identify the church, but St. Luke's Episcopal Church is located at 119 N. 33rd Street.

A suspect set fire to the church and broke out several windows, police said.

Q2 News The main door at St. Luke's Episcopal Church was damaged early Tuesday by an arson fire. A woman from Wyoming was arrested.

About an hour later police responded to the 100 block of North 31st Street for another reported arson at what police described as a dormitory housing more than 30 people.

The Alpha House Pre-Release Center is located at 104 N 31st Street, although police did not identify the building on social media.

There were 19 people inside the dormitory at the time of the arson, police said.

A 43-year-old woman that police identified as Jodi Moore was arrested on possible charges of arson and criminal endangerment, police said. She was booked into the Yellowstone County jail.

No injuries were reported and damage estimates were not immediately available.



