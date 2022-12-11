Suspect arrested in Great Falls after stand-off with police

A man was arrested in Great Falls early Sunday, December 11, 2022, after a stand-off with police following a reported domestic disturbance.

It happened along or near the 3200 block of 10th Avenue South at about 4 a.m., near a Sinclair convenience store.

The Great Falls Police Department said that officers responded to a report of a domestic disturbance, and the suspect ran into a nearby building, where he had access to "multiple firearms" and refused to come out.

The GFPD's High Risk Unit (HRU) was called out. After the initial HRU team arrived, the man eventually came out of the building, surrendered, and was taken into custody without incident.

At this point, the man is facing a felony charge of assault with a weapon.

No other details - including the man's name - have been released at this point.

We will update you if we get more information.

