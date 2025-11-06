Suspect arrested near Lincoln after high-speed chase

GREAT FALLS — The Montana Highway Patrol said in a news release that two people were taken into custody on Wednesday, November 5, 2025, after a traffic stop led to a high-speed chase.

The agency said that about 3:45 p.m. a Montana Highway Patrol trooper conducted a traffic stop for obstructed registration on a vehicle and no registration on a trailer on US-89/MT-200 near Vaughn.

While the trooper was ordering the driver (suspect 1) to her vehicle, the passenger (suspect 2) took over the driver's seat and fled in the vehicle heading west. Suspect 1 was left detained at the initial traffic stop location and picked up by a Cascade County Sheriff's deputy.

The trooper began chasing suspect 2, who was "known to law enforcement."

Eventually the vehicle was disabled near Lincoln following a Precision Immobilization Technique (PIT) maneuver by another trooper.

Suspect 2 - later identified as Brandon Belts, age 31 - then tried to run away and was Tased by the trooper before being taken into custody.

The news release says that Belts - who has a history of assault on a minor with a weapon, was known to be armed with a knife, and had threatened suicide by cop - was arrested on charges of assault with a weapon, criminal endangerment, and aggravated fleeing or eluding a peace officer.

One of the troopers involved was taken to a hospital with minor injuries and has since been released.

The name of the first suspect has not yet been released.

Montana Highway Patrol Colonel Kurt Sager said in the news release: "I am incredibly proud of the professionalism shown by each law enforcement agency in yesterday's dangerous pursuit. Their quick and coordinated efforts of all responding officers led to a successful arrest of a dangerous suspect, which is a testament to their training and ability to respond under pressure."

We will update you when we get more information.