Suspect at large after deadly shooting on Rocky Boy's Indian Reservation

GREAT FALLS — A male died after being shot on the Rocky Boy's Indian Reservation on Monday, July 29, 2024.

The Rocky Boy Police Department said in a news release on Wednesday officers were dispatched at 5:39 a.m. to the Country View Village area for a report of a male that had been shot.

The name of the person who died has not yet been released.

Officers are searching for Gordon Denny, Jr., in connection with the shooting.

Police say that Denny, 29 years old, should be considered armed and dangerous.

Rocky Boy Police Department Gordon Denny, Jr.

If you see him, you are advised not to approach him, and should call police immediately at 406-395-4513.

The motive and circumstances surrounding the shooting have not yet been determined.

The police department and the FBI are working together on the investigation.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call police at 406-395-4513.