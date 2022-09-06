3 people in court in connection with Gibson Flats Fire

GREAT FALLS — Three young men were in court today (September 6, 2022), charged with causing the Gibson Flats Fire that destroyed 11 homes and dozens of other structures just outside of Great Falls on December 1, 2021.

The three are Brandon Cordell Bennett,, Jr.; Jevin James Mclean; and Galvinn Coates Munson. Two of the three are in court; the third is present via video.

During Tuesday's court appearance, all three men changed their initial pleas, and have now pleaded guilty to the charges against them.

Sentencing has been delayed for several weeks due to the time required to contact all the victims and gather statements, and determine restitution information and damages.

The fire destroyed at least 11 homes, 11 garages, and numerous outbuildings and cars in the neighborhood that adjoins the southeast side of Great Falls. There were no serious injuries reported, although there were reports that several pets perished.

During a news conference several days after the fire, Cascade County Sheriff Jesse Slaughter said, "One of the defendants disclosed that all three of them were driving around the area the night this occurred smoking marijuana and shooting fireworks at each other inside the vehicle.”

Slaughter said the fire was actually two separate fires, both started by Munson.

"The initial fire was started with the intentional setting off of a Roman candle, intentionally shooting it into the grass. Fire number two was set, according to statements by Munson, with a lighter,” said Slaughter.

As for a motive? "I can't speak to if they actually had a plan. I believe it was more of an impulsive act,” Slaughter said.

Suspects charged for devastating Gibson Flats Fire

Slaughter said the fact that no human lives were lost is a "complete miracle."

He also said, "I don't know if anybody who loses their home can be made whole again. There's a lot of memories, there's a lot of irreplaceable items. Pictures, photographs, family memorabilia, things like that that can never be made whole again. There's no amount of money in the world that can make these people feel, probably, whole. It's really sad.”