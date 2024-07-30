Suspect charged with assaulting Lewis & Clark County Sheriff

HELENA — Skyler Ittner, 28 years old, has been charged with being disorderly at the Last Chance Stampede & Fair on Saturday, July 27, 2024.

Ittner was reportedly arguing with one of the fair vendors and refused to leave after being asked several times.

Lewis & Clark County Sheriff Dutton ultimately approached Ittner and asked him to leave.

When he again refused, court records say that Dutton used his body to push Ittner away from the booth.

That is when Ittner allegedly stepped into the Sheriff, and the altercation began, with both men going to the ground.

Prosecutors say other deputies stepped in to detain Ittner, but while the Sheriff was on the ground, Ittner was able to punch him, causing noticeable swelling.

On Tuesday, July 30, the Lewis & Clark County Sheriff's Office posted on Facebook:

There was an altercation at the Fairgrounds Saturday, July 27th at approximately 9:30pm. The incident involved Sheriff Dutton, several Deputies and a civilian. We are asking any citizens that may have videos of this altercation to use this link to share this footage with us. You may also send the footage to our social media accounts as a message.

If convicted, Ittner faces a minimum of two years in prison and fines of up to $50,000.

