Suspect charged with killing his wife and an employee at Superior bar

Kraig Walter Benson is facing two charges of deliberate homicide in Mineral County after the shooting deaths of two people at a bar in Superior on Sunday, August 27, 2023.

Benson was taken into custody late Sunday night west of Lolo after officials say he fled the scene in Superior.

Benson is accused of fatally shooting his wife Jenny Benson, and bartender Logan Gardner, inside the Four Aces Bar on Sunday night.

Missoula County Detention Center Kraig Walter Benson

According to court documents, surveillance footage shows a man leaving the bar to retrieve an item from his vehicle before returning to sit down next to a woman.

Court documents state the footage then shows the man pulling a gun from his waistband and shooting the woman in the head before turning to fire at the bartender.

After firing several shots, the man left the scene in a Chevy Tahoe; a witness followed who reported his location to law enforcement.

The man, later identified as Benson, was arrested early Monday morning west of Lolo.

Jenny Benson was taken to the hospital in Superior but later died from her wounds. Gardner died at the scene.



