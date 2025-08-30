Suspect dead after armed home invasion in Gibson Flats

GREAT FALLS — A suspect is dead after a reported home invasion in the Gibson Flats area just south of Great Falls city limits on Saturday, August 30, 2025.

Cascade County Sheriff's deputies and Great Falls police officers responded to the incident at about 2:40 a.m.

The Central Montana High Risk Unit was activated and also responded to the scene.

Sheriff Jesse Slaughter said that the occupants of the residence were able to escape safely, leaving the armed intruder inside.

Officers gave commands to the suspect, ordering the suspect to exit the residence, but the person did not comply.

Sheriff Slaughter said that several shots were fired inside the residence, and officers determined that the suspect was deceased.

At this point, we do not know if the suspect was shot by officers, or if the suspect died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The name of the suspect has not yet been released.

Sheriff Slaughter noted that officers had a search warrant and an arrest warrant at the time.

Because this is considered an "in-custody death," the Montana Division of Criminal Investigation will lead the investigation.

The Lewis & Clark County Sheriff/Coroner will conduct a coroner's inquest.

We will update you when we get more information.