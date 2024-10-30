Suspect identified in the brutal murder of Dustin Kjersem

BOZEMAN — The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office says a suspect has been identified in the murder of Dustin Kjersem, the Belgrade man who was found brutally killed in the Moose Creek area near Big Sky.

Kjersem was found dead in his tent on Saturday, October 12. An autopsy reportedly showed he sustained "multiple chop wounds" that caused his death.

Gallatin County Sheriff Dan Springer said in a news release the suspect is in custody on unrelated charges and is cooperating. Springer says the suspect has led detectives to evidence previously identified.

According to Sheriff Springer, the suspect is believed to have acted alone and there is no longer a threat to the community.

The investigation continues, but the sheriff emphasized that the community is safe to resume outdoor activities.



The name of the suspect has not been released at this time. The news release said the Sheriff's Office will have no further comment regarding the investigation until charges are filed.

Kjersem's sister Jillian Price said at a news conference after his murder that Dustin was "a hard-working, skilled tradesman," and "a loving, helpful, and adoring father who in no way deserved this."

A fundraiser in support of Dustin Kjersem’s children describes him as “a loving, helpful, and adoring father, an avid outdoorsman, and a skilled tradesman who could have been the one who framed your house, poured your foundation, or installed your countertop.”

"I want to thank the Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office Detectives for their unrelenting pursuit of justice on this case. They have worked day and night for nearly three weeks with limited sleep, limited time with their families and limited time to themselves," Sheriff Springer said in the release. "They have prioritized the safety of this community and the need to locate Dustin Kjersem’s killer above all else. It is this type of dedication that makes the Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office and all law enforcement officers special. This community should be proud of the men and women who have chosen a life of service to keep you, your families, and your friends safe."

Sheriff Springer also thanked the following agencies for their work on the case: the Montana Department of Criminal Investigation (DCI), the Montana State Crime lab, the Montana Department of Corrections, Probation and Parole, the Medical Examiner’s office, the Montana Highway Patrol, the Missouri River Drug Task Force, Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, Butte-Silver Bow Law Enforcement, Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks, the U.S. Forest Service and Gallatin County Search and Rescue.