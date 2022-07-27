Watch Now
Suspect in Kalispell bank robbery still at large

Posted at 12:57 PM, Jul 27, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-27 15:08:32-04

Police in Kalispell are asking for the public's help to find a person who robbed a bank on Tuesday, July 26, 2022.

Security photos show a man approaching a bank teller on US Highway 93 North and grabbing a bag of money at about 12:15 p.m.

The suspect is described as a man in his mid-twenties or early thirties with a medium build and short brown hair.

He was wearing blue jeans, a green jacket, and a baseball cap with “Huskies” on it.

The teller was not hurt during the robbery.

Officials have not said how much money was stolen, nor released the name of the bank.

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call the Crimestoppers tipline at 406-752-8477, or Kalispell Police Detective Dan Williams at 406-758-7795.

