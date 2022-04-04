Suspect in Missoula standoff identified

MISSOULA — David Alan Guinard has been identified as the man who was involved in an hours-long standoff with police in Missoula on Monday, April 4, 2022.

Missoula Police Department spokeswoman Lydia Arnold says Guinard was taken into custody at about 1:45 p.m. and is facing a felony charge of criminal endangerment and a misdemeanor charge of resisting arrest.

Detectives are still at the scene in the 700 block of Howell Street investigating the incident.

Arnold noted in a news release that "continued investigation is needed to accurately speak to the 911 call for service, 'shots heard'."

The Missoula Police SWAT team responded to the scene and "mitigated the incident and David Guinard was taken into custody," according to Arnold.

David Alan Guinard

Gerard was taken to a hospital to be medically cleared before being taken to the Missoula County Detention Center.

We will update you if we get more information.



(1st REPORT) Police officers are engaged in a standoff with a person on the 700 block of Howell Street in Missoula.

Missoula Police Department spokeswoman Lydia Arnold says officers responded to a “shots heard" call at about 5 a.m. on Monday.

WEB EXTRA: Law enforcement standoff in Missoula

According to a news release, officers set up a perimeter following initial information and observations from the scene. Negotiators with a person continue, and Arnold says the SWAT team is at the scene.

"The scene is contained to the area," according to Arnold.

People are adivsed to avoid the 700 block of Howell Street as well as the surrounding area.

A Reverse 911 message was sent to area residents; Arnold said officers asked some people to leave their homes, while others were asked to stay inside their residences.



TRENDING ARTICLES

