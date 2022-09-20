Suspect in Park County death charged with homicide

Kadin Hawkeye Lewis has been charged with one count of deliberate homicide after a body was found near Emigrant on Monday, September 19, 2022.

The body was found in a camper several miles southeast of Emigrant in Park County.

Park County Sheriff Brad Bichler said that at 8:30 a.m. on Monday, deputies responded to a report of a body discovered in a camper in the 1300 block of East River Road.

Lewis was taken into custody just after 3 p.m. on Monday.

We do not yet know if the person has been positively identified; the cause and manner of the person's death have not yet been released.

MTN News Kadin Hawkeye Lewis

Lewis' next court hearing is scheduled for October 11, 2022.

Anyone with information about the death is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 406-222-2050.



