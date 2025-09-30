Suspect in Wolf Point shootings has been detained

GREAT FALLS — Fort Peck Tribal Law Enforcement announced on Tuesday afternoon that Ethan Louis Murphy has been detained.

The agency said the situation was "handled swiftly and safely, and there were no injuries or issues during the process."

Murphy has been identified as the suspect in the shooting of two people in Wolf Point on Sunday, September 28, 2025. One of the victims died; the other was taken to Trinity Hospital in Wolf Point.

No other details have been released at this point, including where Murphy was found.

(SEPTEMBER 28, 2025) The Wolf Point Police Department says that one person died after being shot in the parking lot of the Albertsons store on Blaine Street, and that the suspect - identified as Ethan Murphy - is still at large as of 7 a.m. on Monday.

The agency said an officer responded at about 8:40 pm to the reported shooting and found one deceased person and another person with a gunshot wound.

The officer provided medical assistance to the injured person until emergency medical services arrived, and the victim was taken to Trinity Hospital in Wolf Point.

The names of the victims are being withheld pending notification of their families.

The shelter-in-place was lifted at about 7:10 a.m. on Monday, according to Fort Peck Tribal Law Enforcement, who noted: "At this time, the investigation indicates that this is an isolated incident. Several leads are being followed up on. Please take caution. Any information call 406-653-6240 or 911."

Fort Peck Tribal Law Enforcement says that Murphy is 26 years old, 5'11" tall, about 165 pounds, with brown hair and green eyes. He has numerous face and neck tattoos, and should be considered armed dangerous.

The agency says that anyone hiding or harboring Murphy will be charged, and there is a $1,000 reward for information resulting in his apprehension.

Additional responding agencies included the Fort Peck Tribes Patrol and Criminal Investigation Unit, Wolf Point Fire Department, and Roosevelt County Sheriff’s Office.

