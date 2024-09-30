Suspect pleads guilty in Hill County to sexual abuse of children

GREAT FALLS — Edmund Davis, linked to a previously-missing Arizona teenager, pleaded guilty in Hill County District Court on Monday, September 30, 2024, to one count of sexual abuse of children.

Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen announced the plea in a news release on Monday.

Davis, 37 years old, admitted to possessing child sex abuse material on his electronic devices.



A review of the content determined the individuals depicted to be under the age of 13, with two images of children under the age of 5, including images of infants and toddlers and other computer-generated or animated content showing children being sexualized.

The devices were discovered in July 2023 when the Havre Police Department served a search warrant on Davis’s apartment after learning that a young woman who had been reported missing from Glendale, Arizona, as a 14-year-old in 2019, was living there.



When she answered the door, officers saw Davis in the kitchen behind her throwing a cellphone into a trash can and placing items on top of the phone as if to hide it.

The phone and other electronic devices found during the search were transferred into the custody of the Division of Criminal Investigation Computer Forensics Unit in Helena.

DCI agents then obtained a separate search warrant for the electronics and identified a known child sexual abuse material photo series and other evidentiary images.

Sentencing is scheduled for December 16, 2024.

Prosecutors have asked the court to sentence Davis to the Montana State Prison for 100 years, with 50 of the years suspended; and a 25-year parole restriction.

