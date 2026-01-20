Suspect pleads guilty to transporting poached animal in Montana

GREAT FALLS — A third man has been charged in Lewis & Clark County for allegedly transporting poached animals across several counties from 2022 through 2023.

Dylan Charles Boyer entered guilty pleas to one felony count of unlawful possession, shipping or transportation of a game animal by common scheme, as well as three misdemeanors: hunting, fishing or trapping without a permit; waste of a game animal; and hunting or killing over limit, according to WVNews.

Boyer admitted to unlawfully transporting illegally killed animals in Lewis & Clark County, Jefferson County, Toole County, Pondera County, Deer Lodge County, and Broadwater County between October 7, 2022, and November 25, 2023.

Under the plea agreement, the state Department of Justice, which is prosecuting the case, and Boyer’s defense counsel agreed that Boyer will pay a total of $20,691 in restitution and fees once he is sentenced.

If you have any information regarding poaching or other hunting crimes such as vandalism, littering, or theft you are asked to contact your local warden or call 1-800-TIP-MONT.