Suspect shoots himself, ending day-long hostage situation near Bozeman

The situation involving an armed man and a hostage in the Forest Park mobile home park west of Bozeman has been resolved.

The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office said the incident began Thursday morning when a man barricaded himself in a residence with a female hostage. The woman was released without incident at about 2:50 p.m.

The man remained barricaded in the residence, and law enforcement officers continued negotiating with him throughout the day. At about 7:30 p.m., the man shot himself. He was treated at the scene and then taken to Bozeman Health Deaconess Hospital for further treatment. His current medical condition has not been disclosed.

Residents were then allowed to return home.

Authorities have not released the name of the man, and no other details have been released at this point. The investigation continues; we will update you when we get more information.

UPDATE: Hostage situation with armed suspect in Gallatin County

(1st REPORT) The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office says a hostage situation with an armed suspect is happening now in the Forest Park community just west of Four Corners.

There are dozens of law enforcement officers surrounding the area, and the Sheriff's Office issued a Shelter In Place for all residents in the vicinity of 27901 Norris Road.

Negotiators are communicating with the suspect, and all residents in the immediate area have been evacuated, according to the Sheriff's Office.

The Sheriff's Office says that "resources from multiple agencies are on scene helping to ensure the safety of all involved. These types of incidents are difficult and fast changing."

At this point, there is no word on what triggered the situation.

We have a reporter at the scene and will update you as we get more details.

