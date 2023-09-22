Suspect shot by law enforcement in Billings

A suspect was shot in an incident involving officers from several law-enforcement agencies in Billings on Thursday afternoon (September 21, 2023).

Billings Police Lt. Matt Lennick said the incident involved state and federal probation and parole officers; it happened on the 1800 block of Third Avenue North.

The male suspect, whose name has not yet been released, was injured and taken to a Billings hospital, he said. There is no word on the extent of the man's injuries.

No officers were injured.

Billings police officers were not involved, but the agency is coordinating with the investigation and communications, according to Lennick.

No other details have been released at at this point; we will update you if we get more information.